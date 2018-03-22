Warm hearts on a cold and snowy day

Anne Arundel Co., Md. (WMAR) -

The spring snow hasn't been all gloom and doom, there was a lot of people out doing good deeds despite the snow.

Two cars were stuck on the side of the road near Annapolis, one of them spun out, the other was there because someone stopped to help them.

“I tried to back up and I underestimated the lip over the edge and my tires are bald so I got stuck,” said the man who stopped to help.

With a little help from officers with the Anne Arundel County Police Department and ABC2 reporter Eddie Kadhim we got him out.

“Thankfully the police were here, and you guys so thank you.”

The man offered to take the women home who he originally stopped to help while a tow truck got their car out.

In Annapolis 7-year-old Sarah Grossman was building a snowman by herself, so we stepped in.

“I wanted to make a snowman and now we can make a bigger one,” said Grossman.

Her dad helped with a pen from his pocket for the nose.

“I like his smile,” Grossman said.

The good vibes didn’t stop with people helping people, the firefighters at the Roland Park Fire Station had dog treats out for their four-legged friends walking in the snow.

“We have a coffee fund that we kind of get a few extra bucks out of so we contribute that and we all pitch in to buy dog treats,” said Lt. Joseph Steele.

All of these incidents showing that the kindness of strangers can help no matter how big or small the problem.