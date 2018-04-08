USPS driver in critical condition after crashing truck

WMAR Staff
12:41 PM, Apr 8, 2018
ANNAPOLIS, Md. -

A United States Postal Service driver is in critical condition after leaving the road and crashing into a tree Saturday afternoon.

Anne Arundel County Police say the driver was traveling south on Pleasant Plains Rd at Milvale Rd in Annapolis around 2:30 p.m. when they left the roadway for some reason and struck a tree.

Police believe it was driver error but neither speed nor alcohol is a factor. Officers are continuing to investigate.

Police have identified the driver as 26-year-old Deja Monet Watson of Forestville, Md.

