TSA catches record number of guns at BWI Airport in 2017

LINTHICUM, Md. (WMAR) - A Baltimore man was arrested after TSA stopped him with loaded handgun at BWI Airport, this sets a record for most guns caught at the airport in one year.

On Tuesday, the 25th person was caught trying to bring a loaded handgun past the security checkpoint. Last year, TSA officers say they stopped 24 guns.

The Baltimore man had a 9mm handgun in his carry-on bag and it was detected at the x-ray monitor. The man was arrested on weapons charges.

TSA wants to remind people that bringing firearms to a checkpoint can lead to possible criminal charges from law enforcement. Also, TSA has the authority to access civil penalties of up to $13,000 if you are caught trying to bring a gun on a plane.