Three seriously injured after head-on crash in Lothian

LOTHIAN, Md. (WMAR) - Three people were seriously injured and another three had minor injuries after a head-on collision Monday morning.

Officials say the accident happened in the area of Route 4 and Route 408, Mt Zion Marlboro Road, around 8:00 a.m. They say a sedan was driving northbound when it crossed through the median and hit a pickup truck going the opposite direction.

The driver of the sedan was trapped and rescued by firefighters. The driver, as well as an 18-year-old passenger, were taken to the hospital via medevac. Another 18-year-old in the car was also taken to the hospital. All three of their injuries are considered serious, but not life-threatening.

The driver of the pickup truck, as well as 14 and 16-year-old passengers, all had minor injuries.