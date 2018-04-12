The Market House in Annapolis to open soon

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WMAR) - Downtown Annapolis is a perfect setting to experience a bit of Maryland history.

Well. not exactly perfect, the Market House has had its troubles since tropical storm Isabel in 2003.

Mayor Gavin Buckley is the 4th Mayor to try and get the Market House on its feet. The Mayor has plans for expanding the surrounding area to make it more appealing to both tourist and locals.

"It is so important to make sure we fix it because it should be the heart of the city. It should be the town center. It should be where everybody feels comfortable going," said Mayor Buckley.

Mayor Buckley says they hope to have the Market House open by the end of May in time for Memorial Day Weekend.