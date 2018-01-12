State Senator introduces law to address revenge porn, online harssment

State Senator Bobby Zirkin wants Maryland's laws to stay up with the latest technology and social media.

"We're going to have a sharp focus this year in Judicial Proceeding on cyber issues, use of Facebook and YouTube and other technologies to harass on line. Our laws simply have not caught up with where harassment is going on," said State Senate Bobby Zirkin.

One of the bills that would address this is Senate Bill 121. The bill would expand the meaning of domestic violence abuse to include telephone, electronic communication misuse, as well as visual surveillance and revenge porn.

The Judicial Proceedings committee is expected to take up this bill later in the session.



