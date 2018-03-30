Smoke alarm saves homeowner from fire

WMAR Staff
12:55 PM, Mar 30, 2018

GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WMAR) - A homeowner says he was able to escape a house fire thanks to his smoke alarm. 

Crews were called to extinguish a fire in the unit block of Mapledale Avenue around 12:25 Friday morning. When firefighters got to the house they saw smoke coming from the front of the home and flames in the back. 

It took around 31 firefighters under a half an hour to extinguish the blazes. The cause of the fire is still unknown. 

The man who lived in the house says his smoke alarm alerted him and was the reason he was able to escape. He did not need help from the Red Cross. 

