Seven injured during fiery crash in Linthicum

LINTHICUM, Md. (WMAR) - Seven people were injured and sent to the hospital after a fiery two-car crash early Wednesday morning.

Police say the accident happened just after 12:00 a.m. in the area of I-295 South and Winterson Road. When they got to the scene they found one car fully engulfed in flames.

Officials say out of the seven injured, none of them had life-threatening injuries.

After the crash, a 14-year-old that was inside one of the cars was reported missing. A Maryland State helicopter was used to find the teen, but just before 1:00 a.m. staff at a hotel in the area said an injured teen was in their lobby.

The 14-year-old told paramedics that he was asleep and woke up on the side of the road, and walked to the hotel for help.

The Maryland State Police is the lead investigating agency.