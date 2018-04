Search is on for missing kayaker

SEVERN, Md (WMAR) - A search is underway for a missing kayaker.

Crews from Maryland Natural Resources Police and Annapolis and Anne Arundel County Fire Departments are canvassing the Severn River, after a kayak reportedly capsized.

It's believed the missing individual was not wearing a life jacket.

A second kayaker has been found and is in stable condition at Anne Arundel County Medical Center.

