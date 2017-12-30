Resident severely injured, firefighter burned in apartment fire

CAPE ST. CLAIRE, Md. (WMAR) - The cause of a fire that left two people injured and around 12 apartments damaged is under investigation.

Anne Arundel fire officials said the fire broke out around 11:20 p.m. on Friday in the 700 block of Southern Hills Drive. When firefighters got the the building, they found all levels of the three-story building on fire.

Everyone was able to get out of the building before the firefighters got there, but a 70-year-old resident was sent to the hospital with serious injuries related to smoke inhalation. It took crews around 90 minutes to extinguish the fire and one firefighter was sent to the hospital with minor burns.

12 apartments sustained severe damage including holes in the floor and structural collapse. Residents in another 12 apartments could not stay in their homes Friday night because crews had to inspect them to make sure they were safe.

The Red Cross was on the scene and has helped five adults and two children displaced as a result of the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Anne Arundel County Fire Department. No estimate of dollar loss has been established.