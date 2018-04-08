Police clear threat thought to be against Maryland High School

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md (WMAR) - Students and staff can breathe a sigh of relief, following a social media threat, thought to be aimed at a Maryland High School.

On Sunday afternoon, Anne Arundel County Public Schools say they were made aware of a threatening social media post against a school identified only as 'CHS'.

A concerned individual notified AACPS, under the impression 'CHS' referred to Chesapeake High School, which has been the focus of recent racially charged incidents.

A police investigation revealed the post was related to an incident last week at a New Mexico School, and in no way posed any danger to students or staff at Chesapeake High School.

Schools will operate on normal schedules on Monday, April 9.