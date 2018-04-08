Police clear threat thought to be against Maryland High School

WMAR Staff
7:05 PM, Apr 8, 2018
Copyright 2013 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md (WMAR) - Students and staff can breathe a sigh of relief, following a social media threat, thought to be aimed at a Maryland High School.

On Sunday afternoon, Anne Arundel County Public Schools say they were made aware of a threatening social media post against a school identified only as 'CHS'. 

A concerned individual notified AACPS, under the impression 'CHS' referred to Chesapeake High School, which has been the focus of recent racially charged incidents.

A police investigation revealed the post was related to an incident last week at a New Mexico School, and in no way posed any danger to students or staff at Chesapeake High School.

Schools will operate on normal schedules on Monday, April 9.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top