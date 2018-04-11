Pedestrian dead after being struck on 295

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (WMAR) - A pedestrian is dead after being struck by a vehicle on Southbound MD 295 at I-695.

Maryland State Police confirmed the death and are currently investigating. 

All Southbound MD 295 lanes are closed, as well as the Northbound left lane.

 

