Pedestrian dead after being struck on 295

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (WMAR) - A pedestrian is dead after being struck by a vehicle on Southbound MD 295 at I-695.

Maryland State Police confirmed the death and are currently investigating.

All Southbound MD 295 lanes are closed, as well as the Northbound left lane.

Be alert. UPDATE: Crash in AA Co MD 295 S AT I-695. All lanes closed southbound. Left lane closed northbound. Use caution. #mdotnews jts — MD State Highway Adm (@MDSHA) April 11, 2018

