Parents, residents rally at Chesapeake High School

PASADENA, Md. (WMAR) - Following racist messages and fights with racial undertones at Chesapeake High School, parents and residents in Pasadena are working to show their love and support for the school, the students, and the city.

On Friday, April 6, the principal of Chesapeake High School sent home a letter to parents saying that four kids were involved in a racially charged fight and that a racist message was found on a mousepad.



Monday, before school, parents and residents held a rally as the students headed to class.

They also posted signs that read “We all belong”, “Let love win”, and “We are all one”.

"Today when we see this unified effort we know that we have work to do in our community for our students to feel safe in their school," said Bishop Larry Lee Thomas of Glen Burnie.

The students involved in the fight are facing criminal charges and consequences from the school.

Principal Stephen Gorski says CHS is in the process of creating a Student Equity Team. So far more than two dozen students have expressed interest in the team.