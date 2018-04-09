New law improves food and water requirements for pets

WMAR Staff
6:28 PM, Apr 9, 2018

From AACounty.Org

Dickstein, Ryan
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Dickstein, Ryan
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

MILLERSVILLE, Md (WMAR) - New legislation aiming to protect the welfare of pets, mandates improvements to food and water made available to our furry four legged friends.

On Monday, Anne Arundel County Executive Steve Schuh signed Bill 8-18, proposed by Councilman John Grasso.

The bill mainly addresses prevention of pet starvation and dehydration, by requiring owners to store food and water in accessible secure containers, that are not prone to tipping over.

Additionally, the bill emphasizes water must appear free of contamination and not frozen, in cases of animals being kept outdoors, along with sufficient amounts of food.

According to Section 2 of the bill, the law is expected to go into effect in 45 days.

 

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top