Neighbors alert family to fire at their home

Siobhan Garrett
1:54 PM, Mar 30, 2018
Odenton (WMAR) - A fire destroys a home in Odenton. It started Thursday night in the garage of a home in the 200 block of Ammunition Drive and quickly spread to the rest of the house.

Neighbors alerted the people in the home to the fire and they were able to get out unharmed.

No one was hurt but two adults were displaced. The fire caused about $300,000 worth of damage. It took crews about 40 minutes to get the flames under control. 

