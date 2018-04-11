More than 100 bills to become law after 90-day session

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WMAR) - Legislative leaders signed 114 bills into law. There are more to be signed later.

New laws on everything from guns to illegal police activity in Baltimore. This session, both Democrats and Republicans declared it a successful session.

"We got a great session, we got a great product, and the people of Maryland, Republican or Democrat, can be very proud of what we did, " said Miller.

"We started off the session saying that we wanted to try to put politics aside and come together for the people of Maryland, I think that's exactly what we did," said Governor Hogan.

Not everything was bipartisan. The legislature changed the responsibilities of the Board of Public Works. For nearly five decades, the group made decisions about school construction spending. But now an appointed board will decide.

The Governor and Comptroller both sit on the Board of Public Works.

The bill was in reaction to school officials being called out by Hogan and Franchot over spending priorities, in particular, Baltimore County for scrutiny over the lack of air conditioning in schools.

"That was a purely political move. It was really an attack on the Comptroller but, it hurt the citizens in that billions of dollars in our school system is no longer accountable.

Pertaining to new gun laws, bump stocks were made illegal in Maryland. Also, you can now have a judge remove firearms from someone if the judge feels that person is a danger to themselves or others and now there are new mandatory sentences for repeat violent offenders of crime.

"It takes the discretion away from the judge after the individual's second offense," said Branch.

Lawmakers left the fate of casino money in the hands of voters. A referendum in November will ask if it should go towards education.

Also, lawmakers approved an independent group to look into corruption in the Baltimore City Police Department.

School resource officers will not be put in every school but, those schools that do not have one will be required to have a plan with local police if there is a school threat.

At the beginning of next year, some lawmakers have talked about stepping down because they have been in the job too long, others won't be here because of the election in November.

What we do know is that they'll be ready January 9th, 2019 when the new session kicks off.