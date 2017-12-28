Fans brace cold for Military Bowl Parade

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WMAR) - Before the game began there was plenty of action in Annapolis.

While temperatures dipped below 20 degrees, it didn't stop those from coming out to enjoy the 10th annual Military Bowl parade, it's been here in Annapolis since 2013.

Governor Hogan along with Mayor Gavin Buckley braved the cold and walked the whole parade route from city dock to the Navy-Marine Corps Stadium.

"It's wonderful, all the people out here. Even though it's cold it's a great day. It's terrific for the city and the state, honoring the military. It's just fantastic," said Governor Hogan.

And to help honor the military the Navy band was on hand along with a color guard unit. Probably the most impressive parade participants were the 12 medal of honor winners that were well received.

"It's amazing and the kids love it and the since of community is awesome. Everybody comes out to support the Navy, it's so great," said Emily Ward, a resident of Annapolis.

Ward brought kids out with her. Braving the cold wasn't a problem because the kids were looking forward to seeing their favorite part, The Budweiser Clydesdales.

ALSO READ: Budweiser Clydesdales prepare for Military Bowl

This was Navy's third appearance in the Military Bowl.