Men arrested after getting caught on camera burglarizing Pasadena business

Two men were arrested Saturday after they were caught on camera breaking into and burglarizing a business in Pasadena.

The owner of Smith and Company HVAC in Pasadena called police after watching the two men break in from his security camera system.

When police arrived, the suspects had already left in a black Chevrolet truck after taking several pieces of HVAC metal from the business.

While searching the area officers were able to locate the truck, conduct a traffic stop and arrest David Brooks and Karl Johnson.