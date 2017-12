ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WMAR) - Mayor Pugh, family members, and the philanthropic community pay tribute to David Modell at 'The Nutcracker' performance held at the Modell Performing Arts Center

The event happened Saturday afternoon at the Lyric Theatre Baltimore. It also featured the Mid-Atlantic Symphony Orchestra conducted by Julien Benichou.

Modell oversaw the selection of the Baltimore Raven's team name and colors, the move to M&T Bank Stadium in 1998 and the hiring of Brian Billick.