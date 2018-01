A man is dead following a single-car crash in Hanover.

It happened at 8:29 a.m. on MD 100 just east of Coca-Cola Drive.

Anne Arundel County Police say the car was going east when the driver lost control and went off the roadway hitting several trees.

Brian Robinson, 30, of Glen Burnie was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the primary cause of the crash was the driver failing to remain in a single lane. Alcohol also appears to have contributed to the crash.