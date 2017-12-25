Man hit by car on crosswalk critically injured

WMAR Staff
10:02 AM, Dec 25, 2017
10:02 AM, Dec 25, 2017

GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WMAR) - A man is critically injured after he was hit by a car while walking on a crosswalk. 

Police say a Chevrolet driven by John Egan entered the intersection of Crain Hwy and Baltimore Annapolis Blvd against a red traffic signal. Craig Johnson was walking across a crosswalk at the same time and was hit by the Chevrolet. 

Johnson was taken to Shock Trauma with critical injuries, but is expected to survive. 

Officers say the primary cause of the collision was Egan not stopping for the red light, as well as the darkness outside and the light rain. 

