Lawmakers pass major bills for final hours of legislative session

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WMAR) - "Red flag is a tough law I’m not sure where we’ll end up on that we need to make sure we protect legal firearm owners second amendment rights," said Szeliga.

House Bill 1302 did pass. It’s been a contentious bill because of threats to the second amendment. It gives a judge the right to seize firearms from someone who’s a threat to themselves or others.

"It seems like such a common sense thing. This is a procedure that will allow police and mental health officials and family members and go to a court and have guns taken away on a temporary basis," said Delegate Frick.

The crime took center stage this session as well. A sweeping crime bill turned into several smaller bills affecting baltimore city including mandatory minimums.

"They didn’t pass everything i wanted it was watered down a little bit but we got some really tough bills in there that will have some real teeth that will remove some real violent offenders from the streets," said Governor Hogan.

Baltimore Mayor Pugh made an appearance on the floor. She says Baltimore fared well this session.

"One of the things in that bill was our safe streets program and it’s been expanded now to ten different sites we were at four sites now were at ten different sites across the city and everybody wants our city to continue to be safe," said Mayor Pugh.

And that’s not were the state’s commitment to making Baltimore safer ends.

"The State’s Attorney funds for witness relocation was in that so were really grateful for that then the strategic decision centers was in that and that’s important to us as well," said Pugh.

"We can go back to Baltimore having done nothing or we can come back with some useful tools thats going to help try to take some of these guns off the street," said Delegate Branch.