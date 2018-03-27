Inmate found dead inside corrections facility

GLEN BURNIE, Md (WMAR) - An inmate is found dead inside a corrections facility.

On Sunday at noon, Anne Arundel County Police responded to a Glen Burnie detention center at 600 E. Ordinance Road for an injured/sick person.

Staff told police just before noon, they were alerted by inmates, that another inmate was unresponsive on his bed.

Immediate life saving efforts by corrections personnel and emergency first responders were unsuccessful.

The inmate identified as Douglas Edward Sutherland, 52, of Lusby, Maryland was pronounced deceased.

Police say an empty clear capsule of suspected heroin was recovered from beneath Sutherland's bed.

Superintendent of the Anne Arundel County Department of Safety and Corrections, Terry Kokolis says the death is most likely the result of an overdose. Per Kokolis, Sutherland served time at the detention facility on weekends as part of a 10 day sentence on a motor vehicles related conviction.

Kokolis added Sutherland was housed in a general population area open only to low level offenders on weekends.

According to Kokolis, the capsule may have been secreted into the facility by Sutherland despite routine searches prior to making entry into the building and being booked. Kokolis stated no foul play is suspected and all possible measures were taken to resuscitate Sutherland, including CPR, Narcan, and an Automated External Defibrillator.

The exact cause and manner of death will be determined by the Medical Examiner.

Detectives from the Heroin Task Force have taken the lead in the investigation.