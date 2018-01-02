House fire caused by ashes placed in cardboard box

SEVERNA PARK, Md. - Hot ash started a house fire that caused $5,000 in damage.

Firefighters were called to the home on Leslie Court around 4:40 Sunday afternoon. The fire was burning at the rear of the home and took less than five minutes to extinguish.

Investigators say ashes placed in a cardboard box against the back of the house started the fire, which spread to a box of sticks and then a recycling container before extending to the home.

Fire officials say the best way to dispose of fireplace ashes is to put them in a heavy metal container, wet them and then cover the container with a metal lid.