House destroyed after fire in Gambrills

GAMBRILLS, Md. (WMAR) - A home in Gambrills is destroyed after it caught fire on Friday.
Anne Arundel County firefighters responded to several calls about a house in the woods on fire. When they got to the house they were able to extinguish the fire within 20 minutes.
Crews say nobody was home when the fire started, but the homeowners did have their five dogs and four cats inside. Firefighters say one dog escaped and is okay, but they have no word on the other pets.
#AACoFD 1139hrs. House fire in the area of McKnew RD & Rt175 (Annapolis Rd) Full 1 alarm assignment total 42 firefighters from #PGFD, #FortMeadeFire, and #AACoFD. Tankers to assist with water supply. No one home at the time, 1 dog survived but 4 dogs and 4 cats did not survive. pic.twitter.com/VP30HDyGdG