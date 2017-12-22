House destroyed after fire in Gambrills

GAMBRILLS, Md. (WMAR) - A home in Gambrills is destroyed after it caught fire on Friday.

Anne Arundel County firefighters responded to several calls about a house in the woods on fire. When they got to the house they were able to extinguish the fire within 20 minutes.

Crews say nobody was home when the fire started, but the homeowners did have their five dogs and four cats inside. Firefighters say one dog escaped and is okay, but they have no word on the other pets.