SEVERNA PARK, Md. (WMAR) - A home under renovation caught fire and suffered extensive damage Thursday morning.

Officials say just before 10 a.m. reports came in about a house on fire in the 400 block of White Plains Court. When crews got to the home they saw the fire through the roof.

Firefighters were able to get the fire under control within 30 minutes.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. No injuries were reported.