Governor Hogan vetoes bill aimed to strip Board authorization on school funds

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WMAR) - Governor Hogan made some bold statements to the house and senate at the board of public works meeting Wednesday.

"The most outrageous and irresponsible actions that have ever been taken by the Maryland General Assembly," said Hogan.

The governor is referring to a bill that would strip the Board of its ability to authorize money to public schools.

The House and Senate passed a bill that would move that authority to a commission made up of nine people. The governor would appoint five people and the Speaker and the President would appoint two each.

The governor questioned how that bill was handled in the Senate.

"Last minute, secret bill was rammed through with no hearings, no public input, no notice in smoke filled back rooms."

"This is like a smokey dark room. This is the Senate of Maryland, 47 people," said Miller.

Governor Hogan and Comptroller Peter Franchot both said the President of the Senate is playing politics.

Comptroller Franchot was very vocal in the school construction process. He and the governor withheld money from Baltimore County until the county made improvements to the schools heating and air conditioning system.

"He's a tax collector, that's the definition of a comptroller, he's a tax collector. He should not be making decisions on schools that the Board of Education, County Council, and County Executive, working with the Superintendent of schools have made," said Miller.

The governor vetoed the bill this morning in dramatic fashion.

Comptroller Franchot called out fellow democrats, Senator Klausmeier and Senator Mathias, who voted for the bill in the first place and hope one of the two would change their mind when the vote to override the veto comes up.

"I'm also hopeful that Senator Mathias will do the right thing and oppose this transparency thwarting bill," said Franchot.

"But I can tell you I'm very comfortable with my vote and I know how we are going to proceed," said Mathias.

"This bill attempts to change a fiscally responsible, legal process that has been working effectively in our state for 50 years," said Hogan.

"Trying to say we are in Annapolis and politics don't have a hand in things we do would be very naive," said Mathias.