Gov. Hogan honors UMBC Men's Basketball team in Annapolis

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WMAR) - Many say the University of Maryland Baltimore County Retrievers did the impossible by taking down number one seed, Virginia in the NCAA tournament. Monday, Maryland Governor, Larry Hogan, welcomes the team to his mansion in honor of their history-making performance.

“It’s a special moment and to do it with a group of guys that I have back at UMBC, it’s great. I really love these guys,” said senior player, Jourdan Grant.

This is the first time ever that a No.16 seed upset a No. 1 seed. Governor Larry Hogan recognized the team at his mansion, and the players and coaches were also honored on the State's House and Senate floors.

“It’s a feeling that can barely be described. We’re living in a dream right now. Look at this house, look where we are. We never expected it to be all this, senior player, K.J. Maura, told ABC2.

Hogan said,” The UMBC men’s basketball team made history and it was probably the greatest upset victory in sports history, not just in college basketball history.”

Head coach, Ryan Odom was also moved and humbled by the governor's recognition and words.

“It couldn’t have happened to a better group of kids. This team means so much to me.”

The senior players are thrilled to leave on a high.

“That’s all we believed in is that the guys in the huddle can get it done every night,” said Grant.

“Our passion and our trust in ourselves. The chemistry we have is out of this world so I thank these guys and my staff for it.” Maura said.

Odom says now comes the real test.

“Now the work begins here in the offseason to try to get ready to earn the right to return and it’s a tall order. It’s not an easy thing to do to make the dance in general because there’s only one team from our league that makes it each year."

Hogan gave the team a special coin and citation for their achievement.