General Assembly overrides veto on school funding policy

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WMAR) - The House and Senate each voted to override Governor Hogan's veto. That means the Board of Public works will no longer handle how money for school construction projects are handed out. A board of appointed members will now decide school expenditures.

Many Democratic lawmakers have been unhappy with the Governor and Comptroller Peter Franchot, both who sit on the Board of Public Works, holding back money from some districts until heating and air conditioning concerns were fixed.

"I like having someone who is elected in charge, accountable to the people and more than that I like having a governor who's taking an interest in fixing local school systems and calls people who aren't to account. That's his job," said Delegate McMillian.

Delegate Maggie McIntosh spearheaded the veto override in the House of Delegates.

"It's the right thing to do. We need to get our school construction process and decision making," said McIntosh.

"Well, I think that the timing is extremely suspect because it is an election year, it's going to be a very rigorous election and it's getting Hogan because they don't want him drawing the redistricting lines so, they are doing everything to strip his power," said McComas.

"This shouldn't have been about democrat or republican," said President Miller.

President Mike Miller presided over the Senate that overrode the veto by the exact amount of votes it needed. The President and Comptroller Franchot have had a strained relationship. Many Democrats have questioned why Franchot, who is a Democrat, has sided with the Governor, a Republican, on so many issues.

"This to shall pass. Honestly and truly. I think after this election Peter Franchot might very well go back to being the person he was, a liberal from Tacoma Park where he started out," said Miller.

Governor Hogan released a statement earlier saying, "They are doing this for one reason and one reason only: personal and partisan politics."