GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WMAR) - Four people are now without a home after an accidental fire in a Glen Burnie home.

Firefighters came to the 300 block of Georgia Avenue NE around 11:20 Wednesday morning. It took crews around 20 minutes to extinguish the fire in the back of the house.

Officials say the fire was started by a lamp that fell onto flammable materials.

Nobody was injured.