First Lady Yumi Hogan volunteers at the Anne Arundel County Food Bank

6:29 PM, Dec 22, 2017

First Lady Yumi Hogan volunteers at the Anne Arundel County food bank

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The Anne Arundel County food bank was bustling with activity.

The food bank helps needy families in the county but they do much more than just food.

"We also help with the holidays with Christmas gifts. We assist with furniture, medical items, anything somebody needs whose struggling to help ends meet," said Susan Thomas, executive director of the food bank.     

They had a special volunteer on Friday, First Lady Yumi Hogan. 

The food bank is helping at least 5,000 families this holiday season.

 

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top