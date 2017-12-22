First Lady Yumi Hogan volunteers at the Anne Arundel County food bank

The Anne Arundel County food bank was bustling with activity.

The food bank helps needy families in the county but they do much more than just food.

"We also help with the holidays with Christmas gifts. We assist with furniture, medical items, anything somebody needs whose struggling to help ends meet," said Susan Thomas, executive director of the food bank.

They had a special volunteer on Friday, First Lady Yumi Hogan.

The food bank is helping at least 5,000 families this holiday season.