Firefighters battle same fire twice in Odenton

ODENTON. Md. (WMAR) - Firefighters in Anne Arundel County had to battle a house fire not once, but twice Sunday in Odenton.

The homeowner called 911 shortly after midnight to report a fire at a home that was under renovation on North Patuxent Road.

More than three dozen firefighters from Anne Arundel County and Fort Meade fought the fire until about 4 a.m. and thought the fire was out.

"Unfortunately, at 6:30 in the morning, we were called back to the house. The house was fully involved again," said Anne Arundel County Fire Lt. Erik Kornmeyer.

Twenty-seven firefighters returned to the scene and spend more than three hours putting out the second fire at the same house.