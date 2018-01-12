Family displaced after fire destroys Odenton home

ODENTON, Md. (WMAR) - A fire destroyed an Odenton home on Thursday night and now a family is displaced.

Firefighters responded to the 500 block of Monterey Avenue after a neighbor called 911 saying the front of the house was on fire.

It took 40 firefighters around 20 minutes to extinguish the fire. One of the people who live in the home suffered a minor burn injury to her hand. She was treated by paramedics at the scene but did not want to go to the hospital.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.