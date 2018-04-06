Crews assessing damage following dwelling fire.

SEVERNA PARK, Md (WMAR) - A family is facing uncertainty, after their home catches fire.

At 6:15 p.m. Thursday evening, Anne Arundel County crews responded to 914 Old County Road in Severna Park for an alarm of fire.

The caller reported seeing smoke coming from the roof and chimney area of the residence.

Upon their arrival, firefighters noticed flames emanating from the roof through the attic.

Less than 45 minutes later, the blaze was contained.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

Officials say investigators are in the process of assessing damage, which will determine if the family is displaced.