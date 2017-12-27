Coast guard saves crew member having stroke-like symptoms

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WMAR) - A crew member suffering stroke-like symptoms has been transported from a cargo ship off Annapolis.

The U.S. Coast Guard says they launched a crew on a 45-foot boat after receiving a medical emergency request from a Hong Kong-flagged cargo ship in the Annapolis anchorage.

The 41-year-old man was removed from the ship and transported back to Annapolis, where he was taken to Anne Arundel Medical Center via ambulance.

"The communication and cooperation between our fellow life-saving agencies in cases like this one helped us conduct a timely response,” said Seaman Colt Coffman, coxswain for the case. “The vessel also maintained good radio communication on Channel 16, which kept us well aware of their location and the situation throughout the medevac.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report