Budweiser Clydesdales prepare for Military Bowl

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WMARR - At first glance, it's easy to recognize the Budweiser Clydesdales. Each one, 2000 lbs of beer hauling horse.

They are in town at the Equestrian Center in PG county getting ready for their appearance in the Military Bowl parade in Annapolis. The parade kicks off at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, leaving city dock and going up Main Street all the way to the stadium.

Dave Thomas is the supervisor of this team of horses. The Clydesdales do about 200 shows a year and it takes a lot to move them around from town to town.

"Three tractor trailers, two of the trucks will haul the horses and one tractor-trailer just for all the equipment, the wagon, the harness, all the supplies to take care of the horses," said Thomas.

Annapolis Mayor Gaven Buckley was here to see the horses that will be featured in the parade.

"We have three different teams of horses. So the team that is here in Annapolis, we're based out of Merrimack, New Hampshire, we have a team based out of St. Louise Missouri and our third West Coast team is based out of Fort Collins Colorado," said Mayor Buckley.

These one-ton beast are impressive but there is a smaller four-legged friend that keeps these Clydesdales in line.

"Everybody loves the dog too and our Dalmatian's name is Barley. He thinks he's pretty important and he is really important," said Thomas

Barley is mostly just for show now but back in the day he had an important job.

You can see Barley and his 8 friends on Thursday morning in Annapolis.