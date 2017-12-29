Blowtorch causes house to catch fire, family of 6 displaced

CROFTON, Md. (WMAR) - A family of six is now without a home after an accidental fire Thursday afternoon.

It took firefighters around 25 minutes to put out the fire at the townhome in the 1100 block of Soho Court.

When firefighters originally got to the scene they found the fire in the basement. After an investigation, officials found that the cause of the fire was from the ignition of combustible materials as a blowtorch was being used on the exterior of the dwelling to remove paint.

Nobody was injured in the fire, but two adults and four kid are displaced. The Red Cross is helping them find a place to stay.