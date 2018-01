(WMAR) - You may have enjoyed the spring-like temperatures the last couple day, but don't get used to it - the cold is coming back this weekend.

Warming centers in Anne Arundel County are opening starting on Saturday at 7:00 p.m. and they will stay open until Tuesday at 7:00 a.m.

FORECAST: Foggy & Rainy Friday, Winter's Return

The National Weather Service has forecasted wind chill temperatures to range from eight to 23 degrees.

The following locations will be available to provide warming relief:

Northern District: 939 Hammonds Lane, Baltimore

Eastern District: 204 Pasadena Rd, Pasadena

Western District: 8273 Telegraph Road, Odenton

Southern District: 35 Stepneys Lane, Edgewater

All centers will have water and bathrooms available. Pets are not allowed in the centers, but there are exceptions for service animals.