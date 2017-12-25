Anne Arundel County opens warming centers

WMAR Staff
2:36 PM, Dec 25, 2017

(WMAR) - With frigid temperatures in the forecast, Anne Arundel County has decided to open warming centers. 

The National Weather Service has forecasted wind chill temperatures around 20 degrees so the centers will be open Monday from 8:00 p.m. until Tuesday at 8:00 a.m., and Tuesday at 8:00 p.m. until Wednesday 8:00 a.m.

The following locations will be available to provide warming relief:

  • Northern District: 939 Hammonds Lane, Baltimore
  • Eastern District: 204 Pasadena Rd, Pasadena
  • Western District: 8273 Telegraph Road, Odenton
  • Southern District: 35 Stepneys Lane, Edgewater

All centers will have water and restrooms but will not have medical care available. No pets are allowed unless they are service animals. 

