Anne Arundel County opening warming centers

With temperatures expected to drop to frigid levels over the weekend, Anne Arundel County is working to keep people safe.

The National Weather Service has forecasted wind chill temperatures to range from 8 to 23 degrees. Warming centers will be open from 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 13, 2018 until 7:00 a.m. on Tuesday, January 16, 2018. The following locations will be available to provide warming relief:

The Anne Arundel County Police will designate District Station Community Rooms at the following Precincts as warming centers are open from Saturday, January 13, 2018 at 7:00 p.m. until Tuesday, January 16, 2018 at 7:00 a.m.

Northern District: 939 Hammonds Lane, Baltimore

Eastern District: 204 Pasadena Rd, Pasadena

Western District: 8273 Telegraph Road, Odenton

Southern District: 35 Stepneys Lane, Edgewater

All centers are accessible and have water and restroom facilities. Medical care is not available and anyone experiencing or observing a medical emergency should call 9-1-1. Pets are not allowed in any warming centers. Accommodations will be made for service animals. Children must be accompanied by an adult at all times.