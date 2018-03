A police officer in Anne Arundel County is being hailed a hero, after saving a seagull.

Corporal Selander found the injured bird after it fell to the ground. He picked it up and took the bird to Frisky's Wildlife Sanctuary in Woodstock. Because of Selander's quick thinking the bird is being treated for its injuries. The seagull is expected to be okay.

Anne Arundel County Police posted pictures of Selander with the bird on twitter with #SaveTheSeagull