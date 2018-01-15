Annapolis observes Martin Luther King Jr. Day

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WMAR) - Annapolis celebrated The 4th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade that traveled through the streets all the way to City Dock.

The parade started at noon and featured many different organizations, community members, families, and even Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley.

"Bringing everyone together on a day like today where the nation can come together and become one, is more important than ever," said Mayor Buckley.

The cold temperatures weren't able to stop the warmth that filled the hearts of many who attended the parade in remembrance of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.