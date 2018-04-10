Annapolis mayor proposes property tax hike

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WMAR) - Property taxes may be rising for Annapolis residents if the new mayor gets his way.

Mayor Gavin Buckley unveiled his budget proposal Monday during his State of the City address. It includes raising property taxes $0.13 for every $100 of assessed property value.

Buckley says taxes have to go up to improve the city's financial health and services. Once Buckley formally files his budget proposal it will go to the city council.

If it's approved it would be the first tax increase on homeowners since 2014.