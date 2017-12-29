Annapolis gets ready for New Year's Eve celebration

It will be a cold New Year's Eve, but dozens of people will still turn out for celebrations at Maryland's capital.

Annapolis will kick its festivities off at 3 p.m. on Sunday with family events at Maryland Hall. Then at 5:30, the first round of fireworks will go off at Weems-Whalen Field.

The fun will continue at the Annapolis City Dock where anyone looking to get one last dance in for 2017. The second fireworks show will light up the sky at midnight.

"The whole city is sparkling, you should defiantly come by and check it out," said Mayor Gavin Buckley. "You can come all the way down West Street and see almost 8 blocks of Christmas lights above the street and then you get down to city dock and it is just magical."

If you think the cold will be a problem, there are plenty of restaurants and bars nearby to duck into to warm up throughout the night.