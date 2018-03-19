Annapolis Film Festival kicks off on Thursday

The Annapolis Film Festival is back and organizers say it's the biggest year of the event yet.

Lee Anderson, one of the events co-founders, said there will 87 events going on over the 4 days of the festival.

The festival starts on Thursday and runs through Sunday.

One of the highlights includes an appearance by Downton Abbey star, Joanne Froggatt. She will be in Annapolis on Saturday for the east coast premiere of her movie, "A Crooked Somebody."

