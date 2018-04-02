4 men arrested for stealing prescription medication

Crofton, Md. (WMAR) - Anne Arundel County Police arrested four men and charged them with robbing a CVS store.

It happened on March 24 at the store on Davidsonville Road in Crofton.

The clerk said three people in masks entered the store and demanded prescription medication. The clerk gave them what they wanted and the suspects ran off.

Police canvassed the area and found a car they believed belonged to the suspects. They pulled the car over and detained the four men inside.

They searched the car and found prescription medication, two handguns, and clothing worn by the suspects during the robbery.

Sean Smart, 17, Samuel Amiri, 17, Derrick Banks, 17, and Gerard Gaffney, 18, were all arrested. They are all being charged as adults.