2018 legislative session kicks off in Annapolis

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WMAR) - Governor Larry Hogan is starting his 4th legislative session and he has set a lofty agenda for himself.

" We are probably submitting a more aggressive legislative package this time than we ever have before...", says Governor Hogan. Part of that package of bills involves term limits for Maryland lawmakers.

" I don't think our founding fathers ever envisioned these professional politicians that spend their whole career in office.", says Governor Hogan." We have rampant partisanship, nothing ever gets done. I think people are ready for a change."

Before the session started Governor Hogan announced he wants to have an independent office look at school expenditures in the state.

PG county, Baltimore County and Baltimore City, the governor says, are among the jurisdictions that have not used their education money wisely. Hogan says, "The real issue is the lack of accountability and mismanagement of the money we are providing for the schools.

In many cases, it is not getting down to the classrooms. Baltimore City is number one out of all the school system in all 50 states on administrative cost."