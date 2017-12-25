10 injured during multi-car crash in Churchton

CHURCHTON, Md. (WMAR) - 10 people were injured during a three-car crash in Churchton on Christmas Eve.

Officers responded to Deale Churchton Road near Franklin Manor Road around 5:30 Sunday afternoon. During the investigation, they found that a car driven by James Houle was going northbound on Deale Churchton Road when it drifted across the centerline, sideswiped a Lincoln, and then hit a Ford that was driving southbound.

The primary cause of the crash is the driver failing to remain right of the center lane but officials suggest alcohol, speed, and wet roadway conditions are suspected to be contributing factors.

As a result of the accident, Houle has life-threatening injuries and was taken to Shock Trauma.

In the Lincoln that was sideswiped, the driver and two passengers all have minor injuries. The driver, Brian Heller was taken to a hospital and the others refused medical treatment.

Everyone in the Ford was taken to the hospital. The driver, two front passengers, and a rear passenger have minor injuries. Two other rear passengers, an 87-year-old and an 85-year-old have serious injuries.

The Traffic Safety Section is handling the investigation and charges, if any, will be after review by the State’s Attorney.