Senate to review stricter gun laws in Maryland

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WMAR) - As a demand for stricter gun laws rock the country, lawmakers are gathering in Annapolis on Friday to discuss gun laws for Maryland.

Four bills are on the docket for the Senate to review:

1). SB1264

This bill would require each public school to have an armed school resource officer present during school hours. This would also authorize private schools to have an armed SRO on school grounds. Lastly, it would require local law enforcement agencies to work with school officials to come up with a reasonable time for responding to an emergency at the public school.

2). HB1302 - Aka. Red Flag Law

The Red Flag Law would allow certain people to report a person they think is an extreme risk. Any person would be able to file a petition with a law enforcement agency to potentially have them surrender any firearms in their possession. In order for firearms to be surrendered, the petition would go to a judge who would authorize an extreme risk prevention order. They would also ban the suspicious person from possessing a firearm while they are under the order. A judge can also proceed with a final extreme prevention order under certain circumstances, ultimately banning them from owning or possessing a firearm.

3). SB1262

This bill would require officials to ask for help while investigating people applying for certain firearm licenses. This would include working with healthcare facilities, and courts for a background check. It would also establish the Workgroup on Accurate and Integrated Background Information on Applicants for Firearm Licesnses, which would study how investigations for firearm licenses are conducted, and what is the best method to getting the most comprehensive information.

4). SB1263

This last bill would establish a policy against people who make certain threats to schools. By January 1, 2019, there needs to be a model policy established defining what to do when a threat is made. The policy would be established by the State Department of Education. The bill would also allow restraining orders to be filed for people who have a mental disorder and is a danger to themselves, another person, or property under certain circumstances.