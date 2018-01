BALTIMORE - Congressman Elijah Cummings (District 7) was admitted to Johns Hopkins Hospital for a bacterial infection in his knee.

According to a statement from his office, doctors drained the infection in a minor procedure Friday. Doctors say he is resting comfortably and expect him to make a full recovery.

News of his hospitalization came hours after his wife, Maya Rockeymoore Cummings, announced she was suspending her gubernatorial bid in Maryland due to personal considerations.